BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E294 Parash 025 Tzav Vayikra 6_1-8_36 HQ

BGMCTV
E294 Parash 025 Tzav Vayikra 6:1-8:36
Lev 6:18 (6:11) Every male descendant of Aharon may eat from it; it is his share of the offerings for Adonai made by fire forever through all your generations. Whatever touches those offerings will become holy.' "
This Parash (Torah) portion is all about the offerings. It is amazing that some limited knowledge people say we no longer have to give a thanks offering to our King. Learn the truth in this amazing parash teaching.