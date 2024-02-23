© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👀 SPACE X ROCKET PROPELLED AMERICA'S FIRST MOON LANDING IN 50 YEARS
(You are watching a simulation of an unmanned craft)
It took around a week for Odysseus to reach the moon after launching from Earth on a rocket from Elon's SpaceX.
The lander carries an array of scientific instruments and technology demonstrations for NASA and several commercial customers.
Source: NASA