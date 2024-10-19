BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Book of Daniel - Prayer of Azariah
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
The Protestant version of the Book of Daniel only has 12 chapters

Other versions (Greek, Ethiopian, Eastern Orthodox) have a longer Daniel 3, plus 2 extra chapters (Prayer of Azariah, Susanna and Bel and the dragon respectively)

There is strong evidence to suggest these sections of Daniel were REMOVED from the Hebrew Text (which the Protestant is based off of)

In this video we will look at the Prayer of Azariah and the Song of the 3 Young Men (typically situated between verse 23 and 24 of Daniel 3) and why it might have been removed.

More importantly, we will rediscover the value of including this section in the text

bible studyprayerapocryphabook of danielazariahfiery furnaceazarias
