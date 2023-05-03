Free Weed? Pros and Cons of Cannabis Insurance

The limited availability of insurance coverage for cannabis businesses can create significant financial risks and uncertainty for industry participants, potentially hindering the growth and development of the sector.







However, a Pennsylvania court ruled medical cannabis costs can be reimbursed, while an Arkansas cannabis grower is suing an insurer after his claim was denied.





These legal challenges are likely to continue as the industry matures and faces increasing regulatory and financial pressures.





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





