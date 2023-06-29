© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LOCK UP VACCINE DENIERS – DR. PETER HOTEZ WAR ON ANTI-VAXX, ANTI-SCIENCE, WHITE NATIONALISTS💉
Dr. Peter Hotez wants the Department of Homeland Security to stop "anti science" vaccine deniers, as well as make "mass" vaccination compulsory. Sick, sick man.
Share. Re-post. Mirror.
Download this video: https://savethevideo.net