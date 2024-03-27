The Moho





Mar 26, 2024





7 Puppies Crying, Hug My Legs Begging For Food After Being Thrown Into The Deep Forest





7 little puppies were thrown into the woods, in a carton. We only found them after hearing their cries. 7 hungry little puppies. Puppies weigh more than 1kg. They are 3-4 weeks old. What did their owners do? Inhuman. What did they do to their mother? The 7 little angels saw us and were overjoyed. They clung to my feet and begged for help. The puppy was very hungry and ate a little.





They will be taken home. Fleas and ticks are removed. The angels are having a safe and happy home. We are determined to never leave them alone again... Thank God for giving us these angels.





Special thanks to: Oxana Tarasyuk





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceMNbroD5Mo