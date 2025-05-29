The Dopamine Revolution Podcast - "Weight Loss Secrets"

We delve into the scary world of weight loss drugs derived from the venom peptides of the Gila Monster! Then you get wholesome advice on how to lose weight holistically, in the healthy way, where you feel great, look great, and don't suffer any side effects. Who knew? Tune in now.

Check out the new book on Amazon in paperback or Kindle:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

