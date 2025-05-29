BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Dopamine Revolution Podcast - "Weight Loss Secrets"
TheDopamineRevolution
18 views • 3 months ago

We delve into the scary world of weight loss drugs derived from the venom peptides of the Gila Monster! Then you get wholesome advice on how to lose weight holistically, in the healthy way, where you feel great, look great, and don't suffer any side effects. Who knew? Tune in now. 

Check out the new book on Amazon in paperback or Kindle: 

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

Keywords
weight lossdopamineweight loss drugsholistic weight management
