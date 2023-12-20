HAVE YOU TAKEN THE CONSPIRACY TEST? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

The Corbett Report
corbettreport
63173 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/theconspiracytest/
Doug writes in to ask if I've taken The Conspiracy Test. In fact, I haven't! So, let's take it together! And what better topic to test our conspiratorial skepticism on than the Global Warming conspiracy?
