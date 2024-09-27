BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kevin Cosgrove audio synced with WNBC-TV StatCam NE footage
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 7 months ago

This phone call from a worker & father of 3 still inside Tower 2 just before its collapse is the 2nd most haunting recording from all of 9/11 (I put it just behind Caroline's as it does not have any visuals - however one could say it's the most haunting because Caroline actually survives whereas Kevin does not). 

It provides a first-hand account of just how "bad" things were getting for survivors above the impact zone. Now we know why some chose to quickly fold their rotten hand by jumping.


However, the horror doesn't end there as his whole family suffered with profound traumatic stress. As a result, the eldest (son) became destructive and violent, with the second eldest (daughter) engaging in self-mutilation.

Keywords
911kevin cosgrovewtc collapse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy