Sign of Jonah, Name of Immanuel, Pope opening of doors on December 24th 25 Christmas Eve

A biblical story not talked about much is in Revelation 2 dealing with the white stone with hidden manna, and the name of the king of kings. Does it have anything to do with current world events? It might very well just be. This is a teaching not to condemn anyone over the names. It is food for thought, and for information.