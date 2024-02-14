Tedros worried that the WHO's Pandemic Agreement risks being sabotaged by a "litany of lies and conspiracy theories about the agreement".

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
177 views • 02/14/2024

Speaking at this year's globalist World Government Summit, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is worried that the WHO's Pandemic Agreement risks being sabotaged by a "litany of lies and conspiracy theories about the agreement".

"That it's a power grab by the World Health Organisation; that it will cede sovereignty to the WHO; that it will give the WHO power to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates on countries; that it's an attack on freedom; that the WHO will not allow people to travel; and that the WHO wants to control people's lives... These are some of the lies that are being spread."

"We cannot allow this historic agreement, this milestone in global health, to be sabotaged by those who spread lies, either deliberately or unknowingly."

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

liarworld government summittedrospandemic agreement
