ON THE RUN - Just days after Biden Corruption Whistleblower Gal Luft Came Forward with the following video - Detailing Biden Family Corruption - DOJ Announces Multiple Indictments Against Him
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
223 views • 07/11/2023

BREAKING: Just days after Biden corruption whistleblower Gal Luft came forward with the following video detailing Biden family corruption, the DOJ announces multiple indictments against him. The Department of ‘Justice’ solely exists to protect the Washington elites. After witnessing corruption from the Biden family, Luft went to the DOJ to alert them of potential crimes, however instead of looking deeper into the matter, the DOJ worked to cover up Luft’s allegations. … and now, instead of going after the Biden crime family, the DOJ is going after Luft. Funny how that works.

This was from a Tweet by Collin Rugg @CollinRugg on July 10, 2023, at 5:33PM

Here's an article to read from today also:  

Biden DOJ Announces Charges Against Gal Luft, Whistleblower In Biden/China Influence-Peddling Scheme

https://chicksonright.com/blog/2023/07/10/biden-doj-announces-charges-against-gal-luft-whistleblower-in-biden-china-influence-peddling-scheme/


