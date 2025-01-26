© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/c/typicalskeptic
Dr.Deborah Drake, Karen MacDonald & Ryan Veli
https://rumble.com/v62hewt-the-goddesses-of-healing-solutions-dr.deborah-drake-karen-macdonald-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
New Year Terror Attacks Toxic Fog More Coming Dr Deborah Drake Karen Macdonald Ryan Veli Victor Hugo
https://old.bitchute.com/video/v4o6pclJYtm8/
UN-NATURAL DISASTERS, COMPLIMENTS OF ZOG PSYCHOPATHS, HEALTH SOLUTIONS FOR VICTIMS-KAREN MACDONALD Ryan Veli 09-01-2025
https://rumble.com/v67v8ay-un-natural-disasters-compliments-of-zog-psychopaths-health-solutions-for-vi.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
AI, Smart Dust, Fog, Regime Change, LA Fires - Karen Macdonald & Ryan Veli - Typical Skeptic # 1754
https://rumble.com/v6dcbuy-ai-smart-dust-fog-regime-change-la-fires-karen-macdonald-and-ryan-veli-typi.html
ryanveli.com
karen-ann :macdonald, klanmother Quantum Biofeedback Instructor QBS CBT PST CHT CARE RDT ret.NICU RN
LINKS:
[email protected] 1 306. 713.3222 appointments
beginner biofeedback frequency vibrations GENIUS try out: https://geniussignup.biofeedbackapps.com/[email protected]
explore all apps – remedy plates- continuing education-accessories at:
https://www.geniusinsighteducation.com/store
VIDEO DISTANCE SCAN SIGN UP with :karenann
https://geniusbalancing.com/mysite/karenlucykmacdonald
https://www.facebook.com/karen.a.macdonald.1/photos_albums heal yourself ideas- links
:karen youtube
https://www.youtube.com/@karen-annlucykmacdonald7777/streams
FUCK THE MURDERING VERMIN.