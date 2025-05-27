BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Anxious' Dante Melucci - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 572
9 views • 3 months ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Dante Melucci, guitarist/vocalist of the alternative rock band, Anxious, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Ultra Q and Stateside. Anxious is currently supporting their newest album, Bambi.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Kauer Guitars Custom Model Electric Guitar - https://www.kauerguitars.com/

Gibson Les Paul Standard Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gOLeZO

Warp FX Ratticus Finch Pedal - https://warpfx.bigcartel.com/product/ratticus-finch

Ibanez Tube Screamer TS808 Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BneVZx

Boss CE-2W Chorus Waza Craft Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zxX5Le

Walrus Audio Lillian Phaser Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WyJvmG

MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09XMLP

Walrus Audio Slötva Reverb Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/nXjZ0o

Line 6 HX One Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oeov2z

TC Electronic PolyTune 3 Mini Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JXqDX

Ernie Ball VP Jr. Volume Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGYNva

Marshall 4-Button Footswitch - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vP19RO

TC Electronic Sentry Noise Gate - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GRxQM

Marshall JCM2000 TSL100 Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YR4vQm

Marshall 1960A 4x12 Cabinet with Celestion Greenbacks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKoybL


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 6, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH ANXIOUS:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/Anxious-CT/61553904785226/

Instagram - https://instagram.com/wereanxious

Twitter - https://twitter.com/anxiousct


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:20 Guitars

02:42 Pedalboard

06:20 Amp & Cabinet

07:50 Picks


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:20Guitars

02:42Pedalboard

06:20Amp & Cabinet

07:50Picks

