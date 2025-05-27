Anxious’ Dante Melucci - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 572

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Dante Melucci, guitarist/vocalist of the alternative rock band, Anxious, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Ultra Q and Stateside. Anxious is currently supporting their newest album, Bambi.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 6, 2025
Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:20 Guitars
02:42 Pedalboard
06:20 Amp & Cabinet
07:50 Picks
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
