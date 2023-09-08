© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HIPPITY HIPPITY HIP HOP (Wise guy hip hop)
Hippity hippity hip hop
Bippity bippity bip bop
Clippity clippity chop chop
Shippity shippity ship shop
Hipp hip hip Hop hop hop
The barber shop The barber shop
Bip bip bip Bop bop bop
The barber shop The barber shop
Clip clip clip Chop chop
The chop shop The chop shop
Ship ship ship Shop shop shop
The cop shop The cop shop
Pop Pop Pop Pop
Pop pop pop pop pop pop pop
Wop Wop Wop Wop
Wop wop wop wop wop wop wop
Tippity tippity Tip top
Flippity flippity flip flop
Drippity drippity drip drop
Slippity slippity Slip slop
Tip tip tip Top top top
A box top A lollipop
Flip flip flipFlopFlop Flop
A flip top A lollipop
Drip drip drip Drop drop drop
A rag mop A rag mop
Slip slip slip Slop slopm slop
A rag mop A rag mop
Slop Slop Slop Slop
Slop slop slop slop slop slop slop
Mop mop Mop Mop
Mop mop mop mop mop mop mop
Lyrics and rhythm by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023