Wake News Radio/TVOn September 22, 2023 we had the pleasure to be present at a press conference with John Shipton (79), Julian Assanges father.



He is touring worldwide in support of the release of his son Julian from the extradition to the US from his current incarceration in the terrible British jail Belmarsh where he is held in isolation.

The world’s most famous political prisoner, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has become an emblem of an international arm wrestle over freedom of journalism, government corruption and unpunished war crimes. Now with Julian facing a 175-year sentence if extradited to the US, his family members are confronting the prospect of losing Julian forever to the abyss of the US justice system. This David-and-Goliath struggle is personal – and, with Julian’s health declining in a British maximum-security prison, the clock is ticking. Now it’s up to Julian’s father, John Shipton, and fiancé Stella Moris, to join forces to advocate for Julian on this international odyssey. As they rally a world-wide network of supporters and politicians, they cautiously step into the media’s glare – and are forced to confront the events that made Julian a global flashpoint.



Ithaka shines a light into the darkest corners of society, highlighting what the most powerful nations will do in order to hide their crimes. Stand up for global press freedom and your right to know as we fight for Julian Assange.

https://mywakenews.wordpress.com/2023/09/25/free-julian-assange-press-conference-ithaka-john-shipton-basel-switzerland-22-09-2023-d-e/



