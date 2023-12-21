The Sane Asylum #199 - 20DEC23 - Guests: President Paul from CA + Special Advisor Davis Lurmann

Final G-Man show of 2023. G, Paul & Davis address the abrupt end to The Sane Asylum on RBN. Then the trio take a look back at the shit show known as 2023, Then look ahead to the shittier show coming in 2024 and the challenges faced by President Paul from CA.
