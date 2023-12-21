Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #199 - 20DEC23 - Guests: President Paul from CA + Special Advisor Davis Lurmann
Published 2 months ago

Final G-Man show of 2023. G, Paul & Davis address the abrupt end to The Sane Asylum on RBN. Then the trio take a look back at the shit show known as 2023, Then look ahead to the shittier show coming in 2024 and the challenges faced by President Paul from CA. 

corruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolzionismrothschildworld war 3hidden handilluminatisatanistsukraineworld governmentinternational jewgiuseppepublic indoctrinationexposing lies of historypresident paul californiadavis lurrmann

