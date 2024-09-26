BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Full ENG text on video - Putin outlines Changes to Russia's Nuclear Doctrine amid new global threats - Sept 25th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 7 months ago

Full video from yesterday, Sept 25, with ENG text on video:

Putin outlines changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine amid new global threats  

President Vladimir Putin outlined plans to update Russia's nuclear doctrine, the Fundamentals of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence.  

The core principle of nuclear weapon use remains the same: they are a last resort to protect sovereignty. 

However, the changing geopolitical landscape and emerging military threats have required adjustments.  

At the regular Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence, Putin highlighted key elements of the revised document. 

The draft is ready, but the president has yet to approve it for it to take effect.

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruthcatradiosteven kelleytruth cat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy