BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Talk Truth - Allan Hunsperger Testimonial
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Allan Hunsperger: We haven't seen you in a long time, Dr Judy, and I've got some good news to tell you. You had told me about Cardio Miracle and Pro Lean Greens. You had mentioned how this is a health supplement that will build up my heart, etc., etc. I wanted to get off my prescription drugs, and anyway, I've gradually been off them now for up to three months, and I had a cardiologist do all the tests in my heart, and my heart is normal. I don't have to take any more prescription drugs, and I was told maybe come back and get tested in the next year or two. So thank you.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: You're welcome. And I mean, it's the confidence we have because the the Cardio Miracle, John Hewlett, as you know, that was a download straight from God in 2007, because there's no way you put those minerals according to the genetic code, the way that come from plants that are just literally, it's just healing all things COVID! And then the Nutritional Frontiers, Pro Lean Greens, for all that and oxygen robbing, parasites, 5g microwave ovens, everything in our environment that we really can't control.

Talk Truth 11.29.24 - Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v5ucaik-talk-truth-11.29.24-dr.-judy-mikovits.html

Use Cardio Miracle and become an Ambassador: drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com

Pro Lean Greens: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/pro-lean-greens-30-serv-apple-cinnamon-powder.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthtestimonialmikovitscardio miraclenutritional frontierspro lean greens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy