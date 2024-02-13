BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Members of the Swamp Are Selfish and Don't Care About The Harm They've Done
24 views • 02/13/2024

Kash Patel | Members of the Swamp Are Selfish and Don't Care About The Harm They've Done - Real America’s Voice Contributor Kash Patel describes the political retribution that members of the Swamp have tried to unleash upon President Trump, who has exposed their corruption.


 "They are going after the man who is destroying the two-tier system of justice. They are going after the man who is standing for the majority of Americans because they know that unless they rig the system the Swamp is going to burn down, and they cannot have that happen because they will lose their careers," Patel said.


"They will lose their jobs and they will lose their corrupt ways. America will be better for it, but they're too selfish. They don't care."


RealAmericasVoice

Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776 here: https://rumble.com/v4d0yc9-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-12-24.html

