Culture War | Guest: Lana Vasquez | Sex Trafficking | Go-Go Dancer Turned Child Rescuer | Life Impact International | Thailand | Brazil | The Amazon

Today, we have the privilege of talking with Lana Vasquez, who was rescued to rescue. She shares how she was just a single, 19 year old girl who said yes to God. Her personal vendetta was to protect and fight for vulnerable children and to reach youth before the age of 19. She describes how her simple, “ yes” caused her to be the founder of Life Impact International by the age of 25 which now has rescuing organizations established in Thailand, Brazil along with the first safe house in the Amazon.





Links:

https://lifeimpactintl.org/





https://linktr.ee/lifeimpactintl.org?fbclid=PAAabZv2bSmS76_L0Wj8N2jOOU2bdWe9f06m0JiwWjjbZfsTCZg9QzMD3LzXw_aem_th_AQwqc8QpzCwY9ZaUWUC7I31LlWE2vh6aF9FdsLFgIwovoT1dh78wNJJlZDf8EgBa55Q





https://instagram.com/lifeimpactinternational?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==





https://instagram.com/lifeimpactbrasil?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==





https://www.facebook.com/LifeImpactIntl?mibextid=LQQJ4d





www.momsonamission,net





[email protected]



