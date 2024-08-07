Save on Your Heating Bills by Wearing NASA-inspired Clothing

Watch this video if you want to:





1. be PROACTIVE in case of another winter arctic blast that killed over 111 Texans & North Americans a few years back in Feb. of 2020?





2. SAVE $$$ and energy on their heating bill$ this coming winter





3. help counter climate change & sea level rise due to the burning of fossil fuels





Shallow dive video introducing an unlikely tool for conserving energy and help you get one step closer to being totally "off-the-grid" with NASA-inspired outwear

Learn more and get USD$50 off your first order by clicking-on our referral link at:

https://www.orosapparel.com/?sref_id=f489gzz&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=referral_program&utm_source=loyalty



To easily share w/ others, use: https://tinyurl.com/ShopOros





See some official OROS Apparel videos at the following:





https://tinyurl.com/WarmestJacket

https://tinyurl.com/WayBetterThanDown

(If the above links don't work, than just search for "Oros" on my personal YouTube channel at:

https://youtube.com/@dannyzen2





In the future, hopefully, you can also enter & apply 1 or more of the following codes to get a discount:





onehouseoffthegrid

danny

howtodieofnothing





If you happen to place an order with our coupon code, please forward a copy of your order confirmation email to:

[email protected] (PRIMARY), [email protected], and/or [email protected]

so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!

Learn more at:

https://Linktr.ee/TheWarmestClothes -- COMING SOON!

To share this video, use: https://tinyurl.com/WarmestOutwearVideo

Look forward to helping you and your family be PROactive and have more peace of mind WHEN the next extended power outage occurs during cold season!