Zeitgeist II : Addendum (2008). Social Pathology

"The crisis is a crisis in consciousness, the crisis that cannot anymore accept the old norms, the old patterns, the ancient traditions and considering what the world is now, with all the misery, conflict, destructive brutality, aggression and so on."

👇🏼

"The crisis is not in economics, political, religious, but the crisis is in our consciousness - why we are what we are after thousands and thousands of years - that's where the crisis is. And merely to solve the economic crisis or the political crisis or the brutality of ideologies and wars, it's not only there but it's much deeper."

👇🏼

~ Jiddu Krishnamurti



"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free."

👇🏼

~ Johan Wolfgang von Goethe



Zeitgeist: Addendum is a 2008 film produced and directed by Peter Joseph, and is the sequel to the 2007 film, Zeitgeist: The Movie. It premiered at the 5th Annual Artivist Film Festival in Los Angeles, California on October 2, 2008.



The film begins and ends with excerpts from a speech by Jiddu Krishnamurti. The remainder of the film is narrated by Peter Joseph and divided into four parts, which are prefaced by on-screen quotations from Krishnamurti, John Adams, Bernard Lietaer, and Thomas Paine, respectively.



👉🏼 PART 1 covers the process of counterfeit debts out of nothing creation, with the fractional-reserve banking as illustrated in Modern Money Mechanics, by the Federal Reserve Bank and other private globalist crime syndicate owned 'central banks'. The film shows that society is thrown into unpayable counterfeit debts, and unwittingly manipulated into economic slavery through the criminal debt-based monetary policies, by requiring individuals to submit for employment in order to pay off their debt. Debts which they do not have incurred personally at all, or can have incurred as a person, plus the debts that are incurred by the private globalist corporation that is called "government", which falsely pretends to represent the populace, but in reality only represents the corporate agenda of its corporate masters. The corporate private globalist cabal crime syndicate, that is hellbent to render the worldwide populace into their debt slaves, through counterfeit debts creation, and then holding the populace responsible for repayment of the Trillions of counterfeit debts, that are created out of thin air, by the privately owned central banking mafia, and their corporate "governments". This is literally a death loop spiral, for in a system that is only based on counterfeit debts, these debts can simply never be repaid, without implicitly creating more debts in the process.



👉🏼 PART 2 includes an interview with John Perkins, author of Confessions of an Economic Hitman, who says he was involved in the subjugation of Latin American economies by multinational corporations and the United States government, including involvement in the overthrow of Latin American heads of state. Perkins sees the US as a corporatocracy in which maximization of profits & control over the populace is the only priority.



👉🏼 PART 3 introduces futurist Jacque Fresco and The Venus Project and asserts a need to move away from current socioeconomic paradigms. Fresco states that capitalism perpetuates the conditions it claims to address, as problems are only solved if there is money to be made. The film looks at Fresco's proposal of a resource-based economy, which puts environmental friendliness, sustainability and abundance as the fundamental societal goals. He goes on to discuss technology which he sees as the primary driver of human advancement, and he describes politics as being unable to solve any problems.



👉🏼 PART4 suggests that the primary reason for what the film sees as society's social values ("warfare, corruption, oppressive laws, social stratification, irrelevant superstitions, environmental destruction, and a despotic, socially indifferent, profit & control oriented "ruling class"") is a collective ignorance of "the emergent and symbiotic aspects of natural law". The film advocates the following actions for achieving social change: boycotting of the most powerful banks in the Federal Reserve System, the major news networks, the military, energy corporations, all political systems; and joining, and supporting, for example, The Zeitgeist Movement.

