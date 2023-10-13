Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design! Part 5: When? What Began in the Garden Is on Steroids Today









Last week we covered Part 4: Why? The Esoteric Spiritual Battle. Today, we cover Part 5: When? What Began in the Garden Is on Steroids Today. In this puzzle piece, we discuss how Satan has duped us into his evil agenda through the use of dialectics.Show more





Think about it. People are too expensive; the planet doesn’t have enough resources. If Satan is successful at selling these lies, what we see happening in real time fits like a glove. This project is a culmination of thousands of hours of research since Grace’s death. For those of you who have been following our story, you know I’ve become a full-time advocate. When I’m not sharing the story on multiple platforms, I’m working on the legal case, with the balance and lion’s share of the time researching. This research project can hopefully be used for God’s glory to wake people up. The seven parts follow the way we should investigate to find the truth: Who, What, Where, Why, When, How, and Now What. I hope you enjoy the series. The detailed research will be posted on the home page at https://ouramazinggrace.net/Medical%20Murder/introduction. Each monocast is designed to give you a taste and hopefully motivate you to dig deeper.





Links for this episode:





Powerpoint Presentation - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/nb16ficv779bvd6fsy4y4/What-Began-in-the-Garden-is-on-Steroids-Today-REVISED.pptx?rlkey=k7uryv8km7bdoic549txn3cq1&dl=0





An Inconvenient Reality - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/





End Times: Most People Don't Realize What's Happening WORLDWIDE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLFGRTg4vVg





