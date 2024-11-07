Unfiltered Discussions podcast by Brian Howard. Pura Vida and Pinball with Philly expat Richard Blank.









Pura Vida and Pinball: Building a Business in Costa Rica





Unfiltered Discussions is a podcast focused on talking about tough subjects and pivotal moments. Host, Brian Howard, talks with his guests about the moments that have impacted them and how they were able to grow and move forward.





Brian Howard

Founder and Host





Unfiltered Discussions is Brian's passion project. He has long had an intrigue for discussing heavy topics and getting to know people. This project is meant to give people a voice, a platform, to share and learn from others.









Brian is the father of a beautiful daughter named Rebecca. He lives in Northern Nevada and has worked in the financial sector for most of his career. Brian is a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and in his free time, he enjoys spending time with friends and loved ones.





Richard’s vision quest journey is filled with twists and turns. At 27 years old, he relocated to Costa Rica to train employees for one of the larger call centers in San Jose. With a mix of motivational public speaking style backed by tactful and appropriate rhetoric, Richard shared his knowledge and trained over 10 000 bilingual telemarketers over two decades.





Richard Blank has the largest collection of restored American Pinball machines and antique Rockola Jukeboxes in Central America making gamification a strong part of CCC culture.Richard Blank is the Chief Executive Officer for Costa Rica’s Call Center since 2008.





Mr. Richard Blank holds a bachelors degree in Communication and Spanish from the University of Arizona and a certificate of language proficiency from the University of Sevilla, Spain.





A Keynote speaker for Philadelphia's Abington High School 68th National Honors Society induction ceremony. In addition, entered into the 2023 Hall of Fame for Business along side other famous alumni. Paying it forward to Abington Senior High School is very important to Mr. Blank. As such, he endows a scholarship each year for students that plan on majoring in a world language at the university level.





Costa Rica’s Call Center (CCC) is a state of the art BPO telemarketing outsource company located in the capital city of San Jose, Costa Rica. Our main focus has been, and will always be to personally train each and every Central America call center agent so that we may offer the highest quality of outbound and inbound telemarketing solutions and bilingual customer service to small and medium sized international companies, entrepreneurs as well as fortune 500 companies.





Pura Vida and Pinball with Philly expat Richard Blank.





