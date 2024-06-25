🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🔥 JULIAN ASSANGE IS A FREE MAN!

Brighteon didn't seem to like the OG video selected; you'll need to peruse the other channels to see it: https://altcast.tv/v/INlO2f



Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives - 🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: WikiLeaks Founder and the man who led to Hillary Clinton’s emails being exposed, Julian Assange has just reached a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department of Justice allowing him to be released from prison. He is expected to return to Australia.





Assange has been in incarcerated in the Belmarsh Prison since 2019 after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy.





He is coming back right on time for the election..





The footage also shows Assange travelling to the airport via a car, before signing documents and walking towards the aircraft.





It comes as US authorities are understood to have agreed to drop their demand for Julian Assange to be extradited from the UK.





In return for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, Assange will be sentenced to time served, 62 months - the time he has already spent in a British prison.





UNSUSTAINABLE - The UN's Agenda for World Domination a James Jaeger Film (2:32:25) - Globalists in the Power Elite -- working through the United Nations -- are waging war against property rights, gun rights and capitalism in order to usher in a Marxist World Order. This war is known as "Agenda 21." Considered a "conspiracy theory" by the Mainstream Media and other apologists of globalization, the flagship term for Agenda 21 -- "sustainable development" -- crops up in thousands of federal, state and local government laws, regulations, policies and documents. So is Agenda 21 really just a "theory"? The UN says "sustainable development" is simply the "Environmental Movement" reconfiguring the planet into a safe, green world. Others maintain it's the forced inventory and control of all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, building projects and human beings on the planet. In other words, a blueprint for what many fear could morph into a totalitarian World Government.





So, what's the real agenda behind Agenda 21?





Deadline looms for alleged LockBit extortion of Feds over 33TB of data

Ransomware group reportedly told the U.S. government that it has until tomorrow to negotiate a deal or they will make the data public.





