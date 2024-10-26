© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky's recruitment thugs litter the streets of Kharkov.
Adding from Maria Zakharova:
Israeli military forces are attempting to eliminate any sources of alternative viewpoints on events in the Middle East region.
Zakharova stated this in her comments on Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of media representatives.