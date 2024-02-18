5G AND THE DANGERS OF CELL PHONE RADIATION & EMF's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Cell Phone Radiation (5G) Dangers. Mouthy Buddha dives into the harmful effects of 5G radiation and electromagnetic frequencies. We are surrounded by EMFs but do we fully understand the health risks? The government and companies rolling this stuff out sure do.
Mouthy Buddha makes some of the best documentaries as he sticks to the facts and covers more than most others do in less than 30 minutes.