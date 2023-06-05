Advances in Luciferase with Celeste

Luciferase was a hot topic in Synthetic Biology but it has gone quiet. Why? I will reveal new Luciferase applications such as for hacking the brain and why bioluminescence in the ocean has changed. In this illuminating video, I also discuss the PsyOp to normalize Luciferase so that the whole world will be glow-in-the-dark.

