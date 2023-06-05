Advances in Luciferase with Celeste

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luciferase was a hot topic in Synthetic Biology but it has gone quiet. Why? I will reveal new Luciferase applications such as for hacking the brain and why bioluminescence in the ocean has changed. In this illuminating video, I also discuss the PsyOp to normalize Luciferase so that the whole world will be glow-in-the-dark.
Source article here: https://axial.acs.org/biology-and-biological-chemistry/advances-in-luciferase-the-future-is-bright
Subscribe here: https://celestialreport.com/
Articles and Products here: https://shepherdsheart.life/
Thank you for supporting and donating to my work here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya