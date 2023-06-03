© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DRG(diversion and recon group) that tried to enter in Belgorod region was smashed.
Russian special forces discovered the advance of a sabotage detachment of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" near the border with the Belgorod region near the settlement. New Tavolzhanka, during the short-lived battle, a significant part of the militants was destroyed by the scouts, the survivors fled, dragging the wounded.