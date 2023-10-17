BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY - FALSE FLAG ERADICATING GAZA FROM THE MAP (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 10/17/2023

Mirrored from Rumble channel Lux Média at:-

https://rumble.com/v3prb44-michel-chossudovsky-false-flag-eradicating-gaza-from-the-map.html

Please see page on Global Research at:-

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-is-it-a-false-flag-wiping-gaza-off-the-map/5836588

MERCI DE SOUTENIR LUX MÉDIA:https://luxmedia.info (cliquez sur 'faire un don' en haut à droite)

virement interac: [email protected] (réponse: andre)

Pour vous procurer votre tour à légumes: https://carolinemailloux.towergarden.ca/


Notre boutique de suppléments: https://energieplp.com/en (utilisez le code lux5 pour avoir 5% de rabais)


Notre boutique en ligne: https://boutique.luxmedia.info/


Notre groupe Telegram: https://t.me/LuxMediaQC


POUR FAIRE DES DONS À YANN:

virement interac : [email protected]

https://yannroshdy.com


Notre groupe Telegram: https://t.me/LuxMediaQC


Pour suivre André:

FACEBOOK: stupittknows

TELEGRAM: LuxMediaQC

TWITTER: @AndrePitre_LUX

GAB: @AndrePitre_LUX


Pour suivre Gilbert:

FACEBOOK: gilbert.thibodeau

TELEGRAM: LuxMediaQC

TWITTER: @GThibodeau_Mtl


Pour rejoindre Aleck:

https://loiselle.solutions/


Pour découvrir d'autres médias alternatifs:

https://videon.tv/

https://facebook.com/libertae.sine.qua.non

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy