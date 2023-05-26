The John Moore Show May 26, 2023 Hour 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Berryhill talks about communications: shortwave, radio, and other transmissions. Dr. Huff joins the show to discuss several topics regarding health, including Fluorine — thanks to the callers. Brady explains living off the grid, and Rondi talks about the benefits of natural supplements. Prepper tip: Inventory all medicines and first aid supplies