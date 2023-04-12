They Are Demons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Judaism and its associated bloodline has a strong tendency to generate psychopathic individuals with a lust for world domination and a willingness to enact unimaginable horrors upon the rest of Mankind.
Charles Guiliani:
https://odysee.com/@truthhertzradio:b
John Lamb Lash:
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/not-in-his-image-15th-anniversary-edition/
Harry Vox:
https://odysee.com/@Harry-Vox:d
Alexander Solzhenitsyn
http://library.lol/main/ED26D36912F66330379941735C810A7E
Michael Tsarion:
https://odysee.com/@ModernDayWizards:c/Michael-Tsarion---Atlantis%2C-Alien-Visitation---Genetic-Manipulation:f?r=3ZZs282SEQ5uPABXhMcHRGGB6RSiG4Ar
AlexOnLife:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CQk8VVp4hO1w/