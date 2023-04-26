1900 Food Processing Plants have been destroyed in the past year

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
Apr 26, 2023
I'm sure all these food processing plants being destroyed are just a coincidence. I am not sure if that is a world wide number, I believe it is. Even if that is an exaggerated number, it is still disturbing.
They are killing us on many levels.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/X7WQ5b1vbEEe