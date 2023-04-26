1900 Food Processing Plants have been destroyed in the past year

Jim Crenshaw





Apr 26, 2023





I'm sure all these food processing plants being destroyed are just a coincidence. I am not sure if that is a world wide number, I believe it is. Even if that is an exaggerated number, it is still disturbing.





They are killing us on many levels.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/X7WQ5b1vbEEe