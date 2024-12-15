BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Selenium: Reversing Alzheimers, Supporting Motor Function in Parkinsons & Protecting Brain Cells with MS
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
237 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
677 views • 6 months ago

A comprehensive review of meta-analyses and clinical research showing Selenium's profound impact on cognitive function, from reversing memory deficits in Alzheimer's patients to supporting motor function in Parkinson's and protecting brain cells in those with M.S.

Dr. Ardis emphasizes the essential role selenium plays in reducing inflammation, improving neuronal health, and promoting new brain cell growth. He also covers the optimal dosages, the efficacy of selenium alone versus in combination with other nutrients, and practical advice for incorporating selenium into your daily routine.

With remarkable evidence supporting selenium's neuroprotective properties, this episode is a must-watch for anyone concerned with cognitive health or managing neurological conditions. Don't miss out on this invaluable information that could change the course of brain health for you or your loved ones.
 



Tags: The Dr Ardis Show, Dr Bryan Ardis, Selenium, Alzheimers, Parkinsons, Multiple Sclerosis, Cognitive Health, Brain Function, Neuroprotection, Oxidative Stress, Memory Loss, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Selenium Supplements, Natural Healing, Brain Health, Healthy Aging, Parkinsons Support, MS Support, Neurodegeneration, Memory Support, Mental Clarity, Supplements for Brain

Keywords
brain healthbrain functionnatural healingoxidative stressmultiple sclerosisalzheimersseleniummemory losshealthy agingneuroprotectioncognitive healthparkinsonsneurodegenerationdr bryan ardisthe dr ardis showneurodegenerative disordersmental claritysupplements for brainselenium supplementsparkinsons supportms supportmemory support
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy