Selenium: Reversing Alzheimers, Supporting Motor Function in Parkinsons & Protecting Brain Cells with MS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A comprehensive review of meta-analyses and clinical research showing Selenium's profound impact on cognitive function, from reversing memory deficits in Alzheimer's patients to supporting motor function in Parkinson's and protecting brain cells in those with M.S.
Dr. Ardis emphasizes the essential role selenium plays in reducing inflammation, improving neuronal health, and promoting new brain cell growth. He also covers the optimal dosages, the efficacy of selenium alone versus in combination with other nutrients, and practical advice for incorporating selenium into your daily routine.
With remarkable evidence supporting selenium's neuroprotective properties, this episode is a must-watch for anyone concerned with cognitive health or managing neurological conditions. Don't miss out on this invaluable information that could change the course of brain health for you or your loved ones.
Tags: The Dr Ardis Show, Dr Bryan Ardis, Selenium, Alzheimers, Parkinsons, Multiple Sclerosis, Cognitive Health, Brain Function, Neuroprotection, Oxidative Stress, Memory Loss, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Selenium Supplements, Natural Healing, Brain Health, Healthy Aging, Parkinsons Support, MS Support, Neurodegeneration, Memory Support, Mental Clarity, Supplements for Brain