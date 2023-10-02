McCarthy Rallies Rhinos To Expel Matt Gaetz [THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #3759 10.02.23@8AM]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWMONDAY OCTOBER 02, 2023
EPISODE #3759 8AM
🔴 RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/embed/v3jsnbg/?pub=24ns9
🔴 SEE TODAY’s ARTICLE: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/25644
JOIN OUR TEAM “BACKSTAGE” BY JOINING OUR LOCALS COMMUNITY: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🇺🇸Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email
🇺🇸Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132
🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
🔵 Purchase your copy of “Understanding The End Time” by Pastor Irvin Baxter & Dave Robbins http://endtime.com/pete Use promo code PETE for a 10% discount.
🚨🚨Help Us Build Our Church UPON THIS ROCK: Please Contribute whatever you can monthly — Ideally, we’d want to have 1 million supporters with a $1 bill than 1 millionaire or a handful of angel investors paying everyone’s way. http://givesendgo.com/rock
🚨Stock Up On Emergency Food Supplies http://peteprepstore.com
🇺🇸 MAKE YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM CLEAN, RESILIENT & RESISTANT! Order Dr. Zelenko’s Z-Stack, Kids Z-Stack, Z-DTox & Z-Flu For Your Family http://zstacknow.com Use Coupon Code: ZPETE for 5% OFF 🇺🇸
🔴🔴🔴CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit http://cardiomiracle.com and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.
FOLLOW US:
TWITTER - X: http://twitter.com/petersantilli
PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli
TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv
FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
LINKS: https://wkrpete.com
_____________________________________
SUPPORT US:
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli
LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)