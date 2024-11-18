Galilee: Hezbollah rocket struck the town of Shefa’amr

A Hezbollah rocket struck the town of Shefa’amr in the Galilee.

Cynthia... Israeli medics sources said on Monday evening that 11 Zionist were killed or wounded in Lebanon's Hezbollah attack on the occupied area of ​​"Shefa-Amr" in the West Galilee area. From an article today at MEHR News Agency (Iranian news).

Adding:

Large number of sirens activated in Tel Aviv and the Center. Likely Ballistic fire.

and: A missile impact in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv, this evening.