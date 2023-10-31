© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇵🇸 Israel have now killed over 7,500 people, surpassing the slaughter of 2014 twofold.
It's not just because Israel is racist.
Israel and the United States want the giant amounts of gas in Gaza, and to create a rival to China's New Silk Road.
If you do one thing, watch this video 🇵🇸
