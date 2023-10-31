BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇵🇸 Israel have now killed over 7,500 people, surpassing the slaughter of 2014 twofold. It's not just because Israel is racist.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
63 views • 10/31/2023

🇵🇸 Israel have now killed over 7,500 people, surpassing the slaughter of 2014 twofold.
It's not just because Israel is racist.
Israel and the United States want the giant amounts of gas in Gaza, and to create a rival to China's New Silk Road.
If you do one thing, watch this video 🇵🇸

Rumble: rumble.com/v3rx4f7-the-hidden-reasons-behind-the-war-on-gaza.html
Twitter: twitter.com/i/status/1717699444362092839
Rokfin: rokfin.com/post/153244

