Greg Stenstrom Interviewed By Alex Jones Lays Out His Dossier On The Council For Who Is Running The USA

As far as man is concerned..... Who is actually Running the United States of America?

ANSWER ---> “The Council” --- A secret Council that shall not be secret anymore with your help.

This is a revealing interview conducted by Alex Jones as he interviews Greg Stenstrom about the group of people who are in control over almost all of the U.S. government and are in full control of many various industries for the purposes of siphoning the wealth of America off and to control the American people. And this has been going on for many decades. They are called The Council and are also known as the Committee of 300.

