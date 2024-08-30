God's broken promises prevent me from believing Christian deceptions

Exercising critical thinking is crucial in the age of technology, with so much propaganda and misinformation on the internet. The way this was expressed in a previous course was "attitude inocculation" which was based in a concept that education can boost a psychological immunity to deception and manipulation, specifically with media. And studying various subjects seems particularly valuable at gaining a stronger ability to accurately grasp things objectively and acquire transparency through the slants and biases of media manipulation. For example, I was reading any psych and neuroscience book I could get my hands on to self-apply my own mental healthcare with my schizophrenia, as both Churches and State were/are too corrupt to simply prevent things like marijuana depenalization, when weed activates and exacerbates schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis. One book was "Psychopathia Sexualis" by Dr. Von Kraft-Ebbing, where he observed that homosexuality, pedophilia, transvestitism, voyeaurs, fetishists, sex-murderers and rapists were all part of the same cloth, and they all had one thing in common: early childhood masturbation or early childhood sexual experiences, what he called the corruption of the natural instinct. He observed homosexuality can be environmentally induced in a certain percentage of the population this way, through drugs and pornography, especially sexual content in media targeting children. I found a 1965 Library of Congress Edition of this book in my old Pastor's shed, over 2/3 had been edited out of the 1990's edition I got off Amazon. After that I read "Jewish Eugenics" by John Glad, and learned that drugs and porn are the elite's way of population reduction, they weed the "genetically inferior" out of the population, not only by increasing drug overdose deaths through the gateway drug effect of marijuana, but eugenics by differential fertility as well as differential mortality, as drugs and porn cause a portion of the population to become homosexual. This made me realize both the Weimar period of Berlin and the drug and sex revolution of the Us were eugenics programs of population reduiction, presumably to fight global warming. So I began to identify media that falls into the categories of drug propaganda and porn propaganda, such as the cheech and chong films, poop dog rap, etc. Learning about Edward Bernays and his success with the torches of freedom campaign, where he was approached by Phillip Morris to get women to smoke cigarettes in the 1920s, and became the father of American propaganda with product placement, placing women smoking in ads, movies, television shows, etc., I realized the elites that really run this country had been deliberately activating the sexual instinct in children through media in the same manner, as well as pushing drugs on them. By doing this, they artificially increased the White lgbt rates, socially engineering through media, and social media, a decline in the birth rate, as homosexuals don't reproduce, they recruit. In the 1970s Whites were 20% of the global population, now 6%, so these methods were effective, and most people aren't even aware of it because they haven't studied and integrated multiple subjectys to attain a greater degree of attitude inocculation to media manipulation. But if this was to fight climate change, then why immigration? This seems like a plan made decades in advance to replace the Native population with foreign populations. Taking different courses at Liberty not only confirmed this, but taught me that this even happened in ancient Rome to some degree.

The way I apply these skills and abilities described in this article in my own life is by aggressively countering the drug and porn propaganda pushed by the elites through government agencies like the CIA that control corporations in silicon valley, etc. I do this often on social media, creating many copypasta info comments on, for example, the many harms of marijuana, including suicides, homicides and vehicular fatalities, or counter-propaganda for the pornographic posts I often see on social media, showing the harms of pornography. I choose not to embrace the attitude of so many Christian pacifists who, to me, seem to put on what I call the Jesus-blinders, akin to burying their head in the sand like an ostrich and pretend it's not happening or just ignore these agendas (yes, this includes the trans kids, drugs, porn and other media caused the trans kids, another population reduction agenda). By applying the knowledge I've gained through studying multiple subjects in my pursuit of a forensic psychology degree, I've become that much more effective at countering their social engineering through social media the new Weimar America, a moral and intellectual cesspit of hedonism and degeneracy.