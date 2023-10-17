BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 212 - False Hope!
REDEEMING THE TIME
REDEEMING THE TIME
49 views • 10/17/2023

Within the last few weeks it has become clear that we have entered PHASE 3 in this WW4 Medical Inquisition as the Roman Beast World Government has begun what appears to be a relaxing of restrictions in SELECTED COUNTRIES in this FAKE Virus and Vaccine Medical Inquisition. I could see something was happening, something was changing, but was trying to figure it out. Talk of VIRUS ENDEMICITY and END OF THE PANDEMIC has been popping up in the Beast World Media in many places. What is going on? What is the Papal Beast doing? Suddenly there is a DEAFENING SILENCE on the original threat of “EVERY LIVING SOUL MUST BE VACCINATED.” What is looking like a REVERSAL! Is it true? Has the Beast changed his mind? Once again, let me ask you the question. Can prophecy be changed once written? NO, IT CAN’T!

FOR 2 YEARS, THE NEW WORLD ORDER HAS BEEN DECEIVING THE WORLD WITH FALSE HOPE!

THE PROMISE OF "NORMAL" HAS NOW BECOME THE NEW "ABNORMAL!"

HOPE FOR FREEDOM IS JUST AN "ILLUSION," A "DREAM!"

antichristthe jesuitsroman catholisism
