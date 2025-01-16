Panama City and Global Trade Routes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dive into the fascinating world of global trade routes and geopolitics! In our latest interview with Michael Yon, we uncover how Trump's actions are setting the stage for a new era of US-led maritime dominance. From the Panama Canal to the Arctic, discover the intricate strategies shaping the future of global trade.
#PanamaCanal #USNavy #China #BRICS #MichaelYon #Geopolitics #EconomicStrategy #NavalPower #InternationalRelations
