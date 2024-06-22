BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Melbourne Freedom Rally 22 June 2024 Victoria Market
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
10 months ago

Part 2 of three videos on the rally, this one covering the first part of the speeches at Queen Victoria Market to the point when a passer-by began to heckle us and our response. An emotional exchange ensued. The man could see NO reason to be concerned about anything and ridiculed the speakers. And this is after such topics as social distancing and face masks were shown to be totally dreamed up by medical authorities. He may have been a paid shill for all we knew, otherwise he may have a terrible emotional and mental breakdown when all is revealed and justice measures kick in. It was pretty sad hearing that such a man can still believe all the government lies. 

Keywords
freedomemotionaljusticerallymelbournespeechesgovernment lieshecklersocial distancingface masksmedical authoritiesmental breakdownqueen victoria marketdreamed up
