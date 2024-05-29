The Moho





65-Day-Old Pregnant Mother Dog Coma Due to Exhaustion - A Very Difficult Rescue But Finally Happy





Meet Mimi! Pregnant mother dog abandoned in front of our house...

She tried to crawl into the gate to beg... Did she faint from exhaustion?





Small dog about 5 kg... With her stomach about to burst, it was difficult for her to find food.

Mimi is very hungry. She was transferred to the Veterinary Clinic...

She needs help urgently. She calmed down a bit after a very nervous first 5 minutes.

Mimi managed to eat some pate. The fetus is 65 days old... Normally, dogs will give birth when the fetus is 60 days old. She can give birth at any time. She is not healthy enough to give birth.

Try your best, Mimi. We're almost at the Vet. She is in labor. The dog is very tired.

Is that too late? Is she in any danger?





Rescuer: Huellita con Causa IAP

Donate:

🔸🔸¿CÓMO AYUDAR?🔸🔸

🔹DEPÓSITO EN OXXO;

4152 3138 3846 9950





🔹BANORTE

HUELLITA CON CAUSA, IAP

Cuenta: 0831423982

CLABE: 072730008314239825





🔹BANCOMER

HUELLITA CON CAUSA, IAP

Cuenta: 0193945987

CLABE:012730001939459872

Paypal: solo ingresa al Link

https://www.paypal.me/huellitaconcausa





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAi-fl2ViJY