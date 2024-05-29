BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

65-Day-Old Pregnant Mother Dog Coma Due to Exhaustion - A Very Difficult Rescue But Finally Happy
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 11 months ago

The Moho


May 17, 2024


65-Day-Old Pregnant Mother Dog Coma Due to Exhaustion - A Very Difficult Rescue But Finally Happy


Meet Mimi! Pregnant mother dog abandoned in front of our house...

She tried to crawl into the gate to beg... Did she faint from exhaustion?


Small dog about 5 kg... With her stomach about to burst, it was difficult for her to find food.

Mimi is very hungry. She was transferred to the Veterinary Clinic...

She needs help urgently. She calmed down a bit after a very nervous first 5 minutes.

Mimi managed to eat some pate. The fetus is 65 days old... Normally, dogs will give birth when the fetus is 60 days old. She can give birth at any time. She is not healthy enough to give birth.

Try your best, Mimi. We're almost at the Vet. She is in labor. The dog is very tired.

Is that too late? Is she in any danger?


Rescuer: Huellita con Causa IAP

Donate:

🔸🔸¿CÓMO AYUDAR?🔸🔸

🔹DEPÓSITO EN OXXO;

4152 3138 3846 9950


🔹BANORTE

HUELLITA CON CAUSA, IAP

Cuenta: 0831423982

CLABE: 072730008314239825


🔹BANCOMER

HUELLITA CON CAUSA, IAP

Cuenta: 0193945987

CLABE:012730001939459872

Paypal: solo ingresa al Link

https://www.paypal.me/huellitaconcausa


#themoho, #abandonedkittens


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAi-fl2ViJY

Keywords
pregnantmotherdogcomarescueexhaustionthe moho65 days
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy