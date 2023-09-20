Saving Rain water

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using the IBC containers to save water for your plants and animals.
And see which plants came up spontaneously due to the good selfmade compost!
From Germany, Bad Bentheim
Follow us:
Telegram: @spainoffgrid
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/offgridcountrygirlterry/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Offgridcountrygirl