Sabotage, Arson, Bombings, Electric Attacks & Secret Military 04/18/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
133 views • 5 months ago

Our Main Topics today is “People will start fighting against the Government, and the Military will step in and seize control”. Pastor Stan also shares a few prophecies as further confirmation that America is about to get a new name, new Flag and a new Constitution.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

sabotagearsonbombingsprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanelectric attacks secret military
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:17Migrant Gangsters in U.S.

07:52The Plan

10:51April 20

13:05Massive Arrests

17:21Strategic Plans for Republic

20:53Dismantling

