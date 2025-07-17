BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DJT Has Earned Our Trust
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
22 views • 2 months ago

He Took A Bullet For Us

* There are details that we don’t know about; and it could be that releasing them would put the country in danger.

* Perhaps this info could be used to nail some really bad people; and once we do that, then the files can come out.

* We trust President Trump on everything else and he has delivered.

* Why would he suddenly depart from that?

* Given his record, we can trust he is making the right call.

* If he is not releasing something now, it’s because he knows more than we do.

* When it comes to national interests, maybe trust that he’s doing what you hired him to do.

* He has assets and intel we’ll never see.

* Until he tells us what’s what, why help the Dems undermine all these big wins?


Fox News | Gutfeld! (16 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6375735410112

winningdemocratstrustgreg gutfelddonald trumpjoe bidenmagajeffrey epsteinepstein filesepsteingate
