Stew Peters & Dr. Rima Laibow: ABOLISH THE U.N
192 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
United Nations Weakens American Sovereignty: New Bill Would SEVER Ties With Globalists
Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerdr rima laibowklaus schwabstew petersvivek ramaswamy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos