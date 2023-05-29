© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The remnants of American Patriot PAC-3 anti-aircraft missiles are raining down on the heads of the people of Kiev
Air defense missile almost destroyed 00:01 a minibus in Kiev today,video posted by local sources.The moment of the fall of the tail section of the PAC-3 CRI interceptor missile of the MIM-104F Patriot PAC-3 anti-aircraft missile system in the Obolonsky district of Kiev.