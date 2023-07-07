BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Two CCP colonels wrote the book Unrestricted Warfare, talking about how to defeat the free world without kinetic confrontation
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
07/07/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2lf44611d7

07/06/2023 Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast: Two CCP colonels wrote the book Unrestricted Warfare, talking about how to defeat the free world without kinetic confrontation. For example，Covid-19 is the CCP’s bioweapon, which has killed 1 million American people. But the U.S. government has done nothing to hold the CCP accountable.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


07/06/2023 妮可参加《韦恩·杜普里播客》：两位中共将军撰写了《超限战》这本书，该书讲述了如何在不进行热战的情况下打败自由世界。例如，新冠病毒就是中共的生物武器，已经杀死了100多万美国人。但是美国政府没有采取任何行动追究中共的责任。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
